Newcastle are bottom of the competition with just two wins from 10 matches, though they have two games in hand on some rivals.

The Jets head to Victoria on Sunday to face Melbourne Victory.

However, Moss is adamant his team has what it takes to start winning games.

"There’s definitely no points to prove," the goalkeeper said.

"We know there’s a lot of talent in this squad, it’s just a matter of how we get the best out of that talent. I don’t think we’ve had a game this year where everybody’s been performing at the same time.

"We definitelty need everybody out there and the guys coming off the bench to put it in at the right moments and we’ll go close to getting a result.

"We’re getting Kanie Sheppard back from injury, Angus and Pat are getting better each week. So we’re coming good at the right time of the season....It’s a tight competition, we’re coming good at the right time."

Newcastle have only scored 11 goals so far this season, the second-lowest in the A-League, but Moss is confident the goals will come.

"I see how how hard these guys are working in training," the Kiwi said.

"We just need one guy to put a couple in – that spreads, it’s contagious and then we’ll roll on from there."

The Jets head to AAMI Park as underdogs, but the keeper says Newcaslte don't view themselves in that way.

"I’m not sure. We don’t play on it," Moss said.

"We have a lot of belief in ourselves. [But] if we can sneak up on a couple of teams, we’ll do it.They [Victory] come off a big win and I’m sure they’ll be up for a big game as well."