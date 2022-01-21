A five-goal haul in the Matildas' 18-0 Women's Asian Cup thrashing of Indonesia has made Sam Kerr Australia's greatest international goalscorer.
MOST INTERNATIONAL GOALS BY AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALLERS
54 - Sam Kerr
50 - Tim Cahill
47 - Lisa De Vanna
41 - Kate Gill
38 - Cheryl Salisbury
32 - Sarah Walsh
29 - Damian Mori, Kyah Simon
28 - Archie Thompson, Joanne Peters
27 - Emily van Egmond, John Aloisi
(c) AAP
