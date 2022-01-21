MOST INTERNATIONAL GOALS BY AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALLERS

54 - Sam Kerr

50 - Tim Cahill

47 - Lisa De Vanna

41 - Kate Gill

38 - Cheryl Salisbury

32 - Sarah Walsh

29 - Damian Mori, Kyah Simon

28 - Archie Thompson, Joanne Peters

27 - Emily van Egmond, John Aloisi