A season that provided the flickers of a title challenge for Tottenham Hotspur is now turning into the worst of Jose Mourinho's managerial career.

Of all the managers to inflict Spurs' 10th loss of the Premier League season, it was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who replaced Mourinho at Manchester United.

Maybe that explains why Mourinho was so irritated with Solskjaer after a 3-1 loss to United left the hosts six points from fourth place.

That spot is occupied by West Ham United again after the east London club beat Leicester City 3-2.

The post-match focus at Tottenham was focused on the circumstances that denied Edinson Cavani the game's opening goal.

Cavani had slotted through Hugo Lloris' legs but the effort was ruled out after a lengthy VAR review penalised Scott McTominay for a push on Heung-min Son who went tumbling to the ground.

"The game has gone ... if that's a clear and obvious error," Solskjaer said.

"We shouldn't be conned but I have to say, if my son stays down like this for three minutes ... and he needs his 10 mates to help him up, he won't get any food."

Mourinho bristled at Solskjaer's criticism of Son, who did go on to break the deadlock in the 40th minute.

"Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole because I think a father you always have to feed their kids, it doesn't matter what they do," Mourinho said.

"If you steal to feed your kids, you steal. I am very, very disappointed. Like we say in Portuguese, 'Bread is bread, cheese is cheese.' I told Ole what I think about his comments."

After discovering what Solskjaer had said in a TV interview and quickly challenging him on it, Mourinho was disappointed not to be asked for his reaction in the news conference.

"It's really sad that you don't ask me about it," Mourinho said.

"It's really sad you don't have the moral honesty to treat me the way you treat others."

United's comeback began in the 57th when Fred equalised, before Cavani netted and Mason Greenwood sealed the points deep in stoppage time.

David Moyes - another former United manager - appears set to lead West Ham into the Champions League for the first time.

Jesse Lingard took his goal tally to eight in nine appearances since joining the Hammers on loan from United while Jarrod Bowen added the third three minutes into the second half.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice for Leicester but the third-place team couldn't produce an equaliser.

Alexandre Lacazette scored twice either side of Gabriel Martinelli's tap-in as Arsenal nudged last-place Sheffield United closer to relegation with a 3-0 victory.

Allan Saint-Maximin came off the bench to set up Jacob Murphy's equaliser for Newcastle United at Burnley and then scored himself to seal a 2-1 win.