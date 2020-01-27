Western United coach Mark Rudan says he won't use his side's different home-game venues as an excuse, but he would like to see a consistent home base for the A-League newcomers beyond this season.

The Victorian side lost 4-3 to Adelaide United at Whitten Oval on Sunday - their third home ground of their inaugural season, having previously played at Geelong's GMHBA Stadium and Ballarat's Mars Stadium.

"I don't want to make an excuse - we all know the situation," Rudan said.

"We knew we were going to play in Ballarat and Geelong. This one kind of sprung us by surprise but I personally really enjoyed it.

"I thought it was a fantastic atmosphere, it's something you can build and grow. It's closer to the city, it's more in that West Melbourne area, which is the heartland.

"Look, it is what it is. We're not going to make excuses about what our home is, we're here to grow the game and we're here to go to different parts of the west and today we were at Whitten Oval, but I enjoyed it."

Part of United's successful bid for an A-League licence was a commitment to build their own stadium in Tarneit, west of Melbourne, but construction is yet to commence.

Rudan said in the meantime, he would like to see his side have a consistent home venue.

"It's not ideal, we all understand that, but we've all said at the start, everybody, from top to bottom, that we're here to grow the game and we're here to grow as a football club and take the game out to our areas that we want to represent," Rudan said.

"But it would be nice when that discussion's held in the off-season or whenever, that if we can find one good permanent fixture that suits everybody - the fans, the players, I think that'd be great."