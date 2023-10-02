Beale was dismissed after Rangers’ 3-1 loss to Aberdeen at Ibrox - their third in seven Scottish Premiership games this season - with Yokohama F. Marinos chief Muscat immediately proposed as his most likely replacement in a field which also includes Graham Potter, Scott Parker and Ralph Hasenhuttle.

Ex-Rangers defender Muscat was linked with the post 10 months ago before Beale was unveiled, his title winning credentials at Yokohama only strengthening his hand this time around, with Marinos once again on a glory chase - four points adrift of J1 League leaders Vissel Kobe with four games left.

Muscat, who had an unsuccessful first foray into Europe at Belgium club Sint-Truiden, has reinvented himself in Japan, taking over from long time mentor Ange Postecoglou.

And, it’s understood, he would welcome another crack at Europe where he feels there is a point to prove.

Postecoglou’s legacy looms large at Celtic Park after his memorable treble, and Muscat, with the appropriate off-field support, would back himself to make a similar impact in a league he’s all too familiar with after a brief stint at Ibrox two decades ago.

Muscat was part of a side which won the domestic treble in 2002-03 and featured fellow Socceroo Craig Moore, who is now based in Scotland.

Timing, though, might be an issue, depending on Rangers’ urgency in finding a long term successor to Beale, who has been replaced by interim coach Steven Davis.

Muscat remains heavily involved in the defence of the crown his team won last year, and would be loathe to jump ship at such a crucial juncture in the season.

Muscat’s footbsll philosophy closely duplicates that of Postecoglou, whom he also succeeded at Melbourne Victory, and might be a deciding factor if Light Blues chairman John Bennett is convinced it would be a winning strategy to follow the Postecoglou playbook at Ibrox.