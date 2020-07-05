It's one of the numerous stories that's followed Muscat long into his retirement: that he was so hot-headed that then-Rangers boss McLeish refused to play him in an Old Firm derby against Celtic because he knew he'd get sent off.

“I’ll never forgive Alex McLeish for not playing me in an Old Firm game — but in the nicest way possible," Muscat told the Scottish Sun.

“At the time I didn’t respect or understand his decision. But I’ve come to realise you have to make big decisions if you want to be a successful boss.

“I understand these are the things that managers have to do. They have to make the big calls. It was hard at the time, I would’ve loved to have sampled the derby.

“But overall, I have great memories from that Treble season at Ibrox.”

Muscat went on to lead Rangers to one of the club's greatest seasons regardless and alongside fellow Aussie teammate Craig Moore is still held in high regard at Ibrox, despite both of their relatively short tenures.

“It was the most fantastic period of my career and also my life because I loved living in Glasgow," Muscat said.

“I had signed for Dick Advocaat on a Bosman deal in the middle of the 2001/02 season because my contract was expiring at Wolves.

“I got to know a lot about Rangers through fellow Aussie Craig Moore and I also spoke to Barry Ferguson and Bob Malcolm.

“So I felt prepared when I officially joined that summer. I knew the pressure was on with Celtic winning the two previous titles, but we had a good squad.

“The one thing I really remember is the team spirit in that group with guys like Barry, Craig, Arthur Numan, Shota Arveladze, Mikey Mols and Ronald de Boer.

“We used to go out a lot with our partners and wives and that was good for team spirit.

“It was an incredible season that went down to the final day and I have no doubt the camaraderie in that squad was key.”