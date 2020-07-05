After holding various roles before an acrimonious departure from Brisbane Roar, Moore now is a football consultant who has spoken previously about entering into football agency.

However Muscat believes he would be a fantastic acquisition for a European club.

“I speak to Craig a couple of times a week. He’s ready to take the next step," Muscat told the Scottish Sun.

“He has done well as a technical director at club level and worked with the national team.

“He’s looking for the next challenge and he would be a great choice for a club in Europe.”

Despite yet to command a full match, Muscat knows first-hand the travails of coaching in Europe after struggling to have his qualifications recognised by UEFA.

“It was a bit of a nightmare at first because I didn’t have the right badges and then the virus struck and shut football down," he continued.

“I’m a fully qualified coach from Australia but UEFA don’t recognise any licences outside Europe.

“So I was in the situation where I was given the job but I couldn’t take up the role until I passed the Pro Licence.

“But we’re there now and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”