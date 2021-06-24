Kevin Muscat is reportedly set to take over from Ange Postecoglou at J-League giants Yokohama F Marinos in a shock move for the former A-League Melbourne Victory coach.
The Asian Game is reporting that former Victory coach Muscat will take over from Postecoglou, after the former Socceroos boss left Yokohama for the Celtic job.
The move would be another major shock in Australian coaching after Muscat was dumped by Belgian Pro League side Sint Truiden after a terrible spell at the European club.
However Muscat had previously successfully worked under Postecoglou at Melbourne Victory and taken over from him, maintaining his possession based style and winning two A-League championships at the helm.
Muscat was previously linked with a move to Celtic as Postecoglou's assistant, but that has since been ruled out, with Muscat staking his intention to continue on trying for foreign managerial roles.
