The Asian Game is reporting that former Victory coach Muscat will take over from Postecoglou, after the former Socceroos boss left Yokohama for the Celtic job.

The move would be another major shock in Australian coaching after Muscat was dumped by Belgian Pro League side Sint Truiden after a terrible spell at the European club.

However Muscat had previously successfully worked under Postecoglou at Melbourne Victory and taken over from him, maintaining his possession based style and winning two A-League championships at the helm.

Muscat was previously linked with a move to Celtic as Postecoglou's assistant, but that has since been ruled out, with Muscat staking his intention to continue on trying for foreign managerial roles.

Socceroos, Matildas appoint US former NBA, MLB coach as Performance Director

Football Australia have appointed storied American coach Paddy Steinfort as Socceroos and Matildas performance director.

Socceroo Mooy's heartbreaking tribute after brother dies: 'I’m sorry I didn’t do more to help you'

Socceroos star Aaron Mooy has made an emotional tribute after the death of his brother Alex.

Perth Glory axes nine A-League players with Socceroos unclear

Perth Glory have parted ways with nine A-League players but face further challenges in hanging on to Socceroos star Chris Ikonomidis.

Olyroos striker transferring to Croatian powerhouses

Prodigious Olyroos striker Deni Juric is moving to Croatian powerhouses NK Osijek from HNK Sibenik according to Croatian media.

 