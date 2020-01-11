The Aussie midfielder declared in September he wanted to seek a move away from Denmark and it looks like he is set to test himself elsewhere after rejecting a new contract.

His contract expires at the end of this season, meaning he is now free to speak to clubs about his playing future.

"He received an offer from AGF and has chosen to refuse and look at what otherwise might be possible for him," AGF Director of Football Peter Christiansen told Ekstra Bladet.

"We must remember he has been in Denmark for five years this summer, and I have worked with him throughout that period.

"I do not want to write him off from AGF yet."

Reports of Western Sydney Wanderers youngster Keanu Baccus being headhunted by AGF has fuelled the speculation surrounding the imminent departure of Amini.

He is currently teammates with Olyroos Alex Gersbach and Zach Duncan who joined this season.

Amini said: "I've been here a long time, and now it's my last season here, so I'm giving everything I have and hopefully we reach our goal which is to get in the top six this season."

AGF are currently flying high in third place.