Western Sydney Wanderers coach Carl Robinson is hoping nomadic midfielder Jordon Mutch can finally find a footballing home in the A-League.

The 29-year-old Englishman marked his first start for the Wanderers with the winning goal in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Western United in Ballarat.

The Wanderers are the 12th club of Mutch's career, after debuting as a 16-year-old for Birmingham City in 2008.

Despite Mutch having stints in the Premier League with the Blues, Cardiff City, Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace, Robinson admits it is a career of unfulfilled potential.

Having worked with Mutch at Vancouver in 2018, Robinson is challenging him to build on his promising start to life at the Wanderers.

"It's easy for people - managers, coaches and supporters - to write players off. I never do that," Robinson said.

"I try and give people chances to express themselves.

"Mutchy's got a great talent.

"Obviously he's not fulfilled it as much as he would like but it's another opportunity for him here now.

"He's different to the players that we've got here.

"I thought he put in a very mature controlled performance, obviously topped off with the goal from his press.

"It was a very calm finish.

"It was a good hour's performance from Mutchy."

The win over Western United ended a three-game winless run for the Wanderers.

Now Robinson is challenging his third-place team to build on that when they host resurgent Wellington at Bankwest Stadium on Monday.

"It was a good win against a team that were very strong and a place that we don't usually get results," he said.

"So pats on the back but that's gone now, we're focused fully on Monday and a difficult game against Wellington."