Melbourne City have moved quickly to snare Socceroos winger Andrew Nabbout after his move to A-League rivals Perth Glory collapsed.

Nabbout and City defender Nathaniel Atkinson had both been due to join Perth, who had announced two-year deals for both signings on September 1.

PLUS...

Official: City sign surprise Socceroos striker

Melbourne City have completed the surprise signing of Socceroos striker Andrew Nabbout from Perth Glory and A-League rivals Melbourne Victory.

PLUS...

Official: Three A-League stars leave Perth Glory

Perth Glory have lost another three stars for the next A-League season, two of whom - Andrew Nabbout and Nathaniel Atkinson - never properly joined the club.

But both deals fell over within the space of three weeks amid the A-League's pay dispute and difficulties around border restrictions, with Perth confirming on Wednesday the duo had mutually terminated their contracts.

That announcement came a day after Glory owner Tony Sage issued stand-down notices to his players.

It meant both Nabbout and Atkinson, who re-signed with City for a further two seasons on Wednesday, had joined and left Perth without ever actually arriving at the club.

Nabbout, 27, joins City on a one-year deal off the back of a difficult season at Melbourne Victory, where he scored eight goals and delivered three assists in 22 games - bringing his A-League career tally to 31 goals in 108 appearances.

"We're excited to be adding Andrew to our squad for the upcoming season as we continue to strengthen our team in our tilt towards silverware," City football director Michael Petrillo said.

"Andrew has showed over his time in the A-League that he is an invaluable asset to any team with his pace, power and skill in the final third and will fit really into our City style of play under Patrick Kisnorbo.

"His attributes and experience will bring so much upside to the team in 2020/21."

Nabbout, who has nine Socceroos caps and led the line at the 2018 World Cup, will link up with fellow Socceroo and reigning golden boot winner Jamie Maclaren at City.

"City are an ambitious club who want to achieve the ultimate success and I want to be a part of that environment," Nabbout said.

"The club have set the standard throughout the league with its style of play and I feel with that I can play a major role for the team moving forward."

PLUS...

Official: City lose star A-League midfielder, re-sign three

Melbourne City have re-signed Florin Berenguer, Rostyn Griffiths and Nathaniel Atkinson while Josh Brillante leaves the club as last season's A-League finalists get the jump on off-season trading before their league opposition.

PLUS...

Chinese company agrees to buy A-League team Newcastle Jets

Chinese investment firm Sky Jade Capital have agreed in-principal to buy A-League Team Newcastle Jets from current owner Martin Lee, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

PLUS...

Tasmanian A-League bid closing in on ‘rectangular York stadium, financial backers’

Tasmanian football boss Ben Gordon says his A-League bid have interested financial backers and are currently securing funding for upgrading York Park to a rectangular stadium.

PLUS...

Wanderers, Socceroos defender set for Greece move

Western Sydney Wanderers A-League defender Matt Jurman is heading to Greece to join up with Tony Popovic at Xanthi FC, according to Greek reports.

PLUS...

A-League’s Victory make two European signings

Fallen A-League giants Melbourne Victory have teased their fans by announcing two new European signings but not revealing their names yet.

PLUS...

Young A-League star yet another off to Greece

Wellington Phoenix and New Zealand U/23s young gun Callan Elliot is the latest to make tracks to Greece to link up with Tony Popovic at Xanthi FC.