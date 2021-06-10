Socceroos winger Andrew Nabbout has re-signed with A-League premiers Melbourne City for the next three seasons.

As things stand, City are set to have three Victorian Socceroos - Mathew Leckie, who has joined on a three-year deal, Nabbout and Jamie Maclaren - in their attack next season.

Barring two injury setbacks, Nabbout has been prolific for City this season, scoring three goals and recording five assists as they secured their first A-League silverware.

"I love Melbourne and I feel right at home at the club," the 28-year-old Nabbout said.

"I'm surrounded by people who want to work hard and share my values as a player and as a person.

"There is a clear vision for the club, the style of football we play and our desire to win trophies.

"We have tasted success this season with a premiers plate and we want more from this season's finals series.

"I can't wait to be back on the pitch to repay the faith that both the club and the fans have shown me."

City won 12 of the 15 matches Nabbout played, drawing two and losing just one.

He has been sidelined since tearing his adductor on May 13 but could return as soon as Thursday's clash with Newcastle and is expected to be a key contributor in the finals - with Maclaren unavailable due to national team duty.

"Andrew is a natural leader in the dressing room and with his pace, power and skill on the pitch, it makes him a perfect player for our style of football," City director of football Michael Petrillo said.

"He has played a huge role in the club winning our first premiers plate and his ability to come back from injury and make himself available for the upcoming finals series is testament to how hard he works, his passion for the club and for the fans."