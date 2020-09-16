Mooy came off the bench in Shanghai's 2-1 win against Wuhan Zall, scoring the winner after fellow Premier League export Marko Arnautovic had scored Shanghai's first.

It was a birthday goal, no less, for the Socceroos icon who turned 30-years-old today and he celebrated in style with a delightful one-two down the flank and easy chip over the onrushing keeper.

“I have only just arrived so my physical condition is not what it could be,” Mooy told Chinese television after the game.

“The coach asked me before kick-off if I could play some part in the game and of course I was happy to do so.”