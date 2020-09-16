Socceroos midfielder Aaron Mooy wasted no time notching his first goal within 25 minutes of his Shanghai SIPG debut in the Chinese Super League this morning.
Mooy came off the bench in Shanghai's 2-1 win against Wuhan Zall, scoring the winner after fellow Premier League export Marko Arnautovic had scored Shanghai's first.
It was a birthday goal, no less, for the Socceroos icon who turned 30-years-old today and he celebrated in style with a delightful one-two down the flank and easy chip over the onrushing keeper.
“I have only just arrived so my physical condition is not what it could be,” Mooy told Chinese television after the game.
“The coach asked me before kick-off if I could play some part in the game and of course I was happy to do so.”
Hulk hugging Aaron Mooy 🇧🇷🤝🇦🇺— Jarrad (@JarradHD) September 15, 2020
This is an image I never thought I’d see😂😍 pic.twitter.com/SZt24BQ2Y1
