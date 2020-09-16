Mooy came off the bench in Shanghai's 2-1 win against Wuhan Zall, scoring the winner after fellow Premier League export Marko Arnautovic had scored Shanghai's first.

It was a birthday goal, no less, for the Socceroos icon who turned 30-years-old today and he celebrated in style with a delightful one-two down the flank and easy chip over the onrushing keeper.

PLUS...

'No one was giving me answers': Stars escaping A-League 'nightmare'

The latest and greatest A-League star to exit to the Indian Super League, Wellington Phoenix's Steven Taylor, says COVID cutbacks spoiled his A-League career.

PLUS...

A-League players reject clubs' CBA offer

The A-League clubs and the PFA are yet to settle on a new collective bargaining agreement, after the players rejected the clubs' proposal on Tuesday.

“I have only just arrived so my physical condition is not what it could be,” Mooy told Chinese television after the game.

“The coach asked me before kick-off if I could play some part in the game and of course I was happy to do so.”

PLUS...

Newcastle first A-League club to reject standing-down players

Newcastle Jets have become the first A-League club to publicly confirm they won't stand-down any of their players after CBA negotiations between the A-League clubs and PFA broke down.
PLUS...

FFA and NPL prioritising 'collaboration' in football's new age

As the A-League's clubs and players fracture, FFA and NPL clubs have never seemed more united as Australia moves towards a national second tier.
PLUS...

New Zealand makes audacious ploy to snatch Matildas prodigy

Former Matildas coach Tom Sermanni is openly trying to woo Indiah-Paige Riley's national allegiance for his current New Zealand Football Ferns.
PLUS...

How the WSL became the world's best league

Tottenham have signed USA star Alex Morgan, Lucy Bronze has returned to Manchester City and Pernille Harder joins Sam Kerr at Chelsea making England’s FAWSL suddenly the biggest league in women’s football.