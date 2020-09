Mooy came off the bench in Shanghai's 2-1 win against Wuhan Zall, scoring the winner after fellow Premier League export Marko Arnautovic had scored Shanghai's first.

It was a birthday goal, no less, for the Socceroos icon who turned 30-years-old today and he celebrated in style with a delightful one-two down the flank and easy chip over the onrushing keeper.

β€œI have only just arrived so my physical condition is not what it could be,” Mooy told Chinese television after the game.

β€œThe coach asked me before kick-off if I could play some part in the game and of course I was happy to do so.”