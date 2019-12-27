Both Brisbane and Newcastle are languishing at the bottom of the A-League ladder, and the two clubs face each other in the Hunter on Saturday.

Neville expects the Jets to be fired up and eager to impress after embarrassing losses to Melbourne City and Perth Glory.

"They’ve had two tough results," he said.

"They’re going to be chomping at the bit to get a victory and will come out strong. We have to make sure we match that and hopefully our football can overcome them."

The Roar have only won two games but the fullback believes they have not been playing badly.

"We’ve been dominating games, creating a lot of chances but probably not [had] the quality in the final third and then vice versa at the back – just switching off with the one chance that the other team get, or two chances," Neville said.

"They seem to score a lot easier than we do. So we’ve been focusing on switching on at the back and in the final third, and just working hard.

"It’s an important time of the year but it’s also a great time. If we can go on a bit of a roll it can really catapult us up the ladder and that’s what we’re looking to do."



Neville spent three seasons with Newcastle from 2012 to 2015. The right back made 43 appearances for the club before joining Western Sydney.

"I had some good times in Newcastle," he said.

"It’s a great club and was a great time for me there as a youngster. It will be nice to go there and play on a familiar surface."