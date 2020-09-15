The video shows a rectangular football stadium that could also be used for concerts and other sports and entertainment, and conventions, called Riverbank West Arena.

The plans feature a 22,000 capacity football stadium able to be turned into a 30,000 entertainment venue via an elevated-pitch design.

PLUS...

The full list of 30 prospective second division clubs

The AAFC member clubs have released the full list of 30 clubs aiming to take part in a national second division to play in conjunction with the A-League.

PLUS...

Socceroos 'goal scoring machine' the most prolific in Europe?

Fringe Socceroos striker Nikita Rukavytsya is now firmly in contention for the most prolific goalscorer in Europe, scoring another brace overnight in Maccabi Haifa's 3-1 win over Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

The video clearly takes aim at Hindmarsh Stadium, stating the celebrated venue is "nearing the end of its useful life" and that Adelaide requires a "FIFA and Rugby compliant football venue".

"South Australia is missing out and is no longer competitive," the proposal states."

The video also claims the venue could be used for Adelaide's NBL and Super Netball franchises as well as provide luxury tourism options, with multiple hotels and medical facilities built into the complex.

"While it is a popular stadium with a proud history, we are excited by the Riverbank Arena concept," Adelaide United chairman, Piet van der Pol, said.

"The football capacity provides the growth opportunities required to make AUFC financially viable."

Watch the full concept video here.

PLUS...

Possible new Socceroos kit leaked: 'Looks like a primary school uniform'

A photo that is supposedly the new Socceroos Nike kit has been leaked on Reddit.

PLUS...

Tasmania's talent 'skyrocketing' for A-League and W-League pipeline

Alex Cisak, the ex A-League and Premier League keeper, has been blown away by the talent he’s seen since the former Burnley keeper returned home to Tasmania this year. 

PLUS...

How the WSL became the world's best league

Tottenham have signed USA star Alex Morgan, Lucy Bronze has returned to Manchester City and Pernille Harder joins Sam Kerr at Chelsea making England’s FAWSL suddenly the biggest league in women’s football.

PLUS...

Is Kennedy a revitalised Matildas midfielder at Tottenham?

Matildas defensive legend Alanna Kennedy started her Tottenham Hotspur debut as a defensive midfielder overnight and absolutely smashed it.

PLUS...

Socceroo puts head on the line in league-leading Greek debut

Socceroos midfielder James Jeggo had a superb debut for Greek giants Aris as the Thessaloniki club topped the Greek Super League with a 3-1 win.

PLUS...

Celtic boss hopes Rogic 'is available a lot more' as Socceroo stays put

Socceroos star Tom Rogic is staying at Celtic for now, confirmed Neil Lennon, but the Celtic manager didn't include him in the entire squad for their Ross County thrashing.

PLUS...

89th-minute goal slumps Kewell to debut league loss

Oldham Athletic succumbed to a last-minute goal, sealing a 1-0 loss to Leyton Orient in Harry Kewell's debut League Two match in charge.