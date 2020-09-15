The video shows a rectangular football stadium that could also be used for concerts and other sports and entertainment, and conventions, called Riverbank West Arena.

The plans feature a 22,000 capacity football stadium able to be turned into a 30,000 entertainment venue via an elevated-pitch design.

The video clearly takes aim at Hindmarsh Stadium, stating the celebrated venue is "nearing the end of its useful life" and that Adelaide requires a "FIFA and Rugby compliant football venue".

"South Australia is missing out and is no longer competitive," the proposal states."

The video also claims the venue could be used for Adelaide's NBL and Super Netball franchises as well as provide luxury tourism options, with multiple hotels and medical facilities built into the complex.

"While it is a popular stadium with a proud history, we are excited by the Riverbank Arena concept," Adelaide United chairman, Piet van der Pol, said.

"The football capacity provides the growth opportunities required to make AUFC financially viable."

Watch the full concept video here.