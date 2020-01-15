Johnson has outlined his vision and list of priorities, which include unbundling the A-league from the FFA, the joint Australia-New Zealand bid for the 2023 womens World Cup, and reviewing the different domestic competitions.

"We don't have a second tier competition, but these discussions are happening and I don't see any reason why we cannot have a second-tier competition," Johnson said on Tuesday.

But he refused to elaborate on the format of a second tier - whether a promotion and relegation leasgue with existing clubs or a reserve league as demanded by Socceroos coach Graham Arnold - until he had further tlaks with clubs, coaches and players.

More to follow...