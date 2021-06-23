The new Ipswich stadium would be home to prospective NRL expansion franchise Brisbane Jets, and is tied into infrastructure projects for the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games.

While there are currently few viable options for a second A-League team in Queensland apart from former club Gold Coast United, conversations around expanding the A-League would necessarily include a second team in the state.

Queensland has a population of more than five million, and Brisbane 2.5 million, yet the state has a lack of boutique stadium infrastructure close to the CBD, which has seen the Roar move games to Redcliffe this season.

Moreton Daily Stadium has been increased in capacity to 11,500 fans, however there are still ongoing concerns about the stadium's suitability for Brisbane.

“It makes sense to invest in the social infrastructure that will support our growing population and provide a pathway for our region’s local playing talent," Ipswich council said.

The North Ipswich Stadium would cost approximately $230 million to build.