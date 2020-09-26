The Times of India are reporting Donachie's temporary move was burgeoned by the current wage cutbacks across the A-League, with clubs now individually bargaining with each player to find a reduction.

Donachie reportedly was convinced by the ISL club that he would be better off financially spending the next season in India, where he'll fill the club's Asian player quota, despite Newcastle's reluctance to let their new signing leave.

Donachie had only just joined Newcastle a month prior from Victory at the same time Andrew Nabbout was set to join Perth Glory.

