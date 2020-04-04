Newcastle Jets technical director Kenny Miller has revealed his intense journey back to Scotland following the A-League’s suspension and the dire straits the Jets found themselves in at his arrival.
Miller knows a thing or two about clubs in precarious situations, with the long-term Rangers striking legend witnessing the decline of his former club.
He said that when he arrived at the Jets the club was rife with internal issues, however the arrival of former Vancouver Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson turned the club around and the Jets were one of the league's strongest performing clubs before the A-League's suspension.
"The team were at rock bottom to be honest: they looked like a team lacking a bit of luck and a bit of confidence so it was up to us to try and lift it up," he said.
"I like to think that I’m in preparation to be a manager in the future, hopefully. I’m really enjoying the role at the moment, and learning every single day.
"The preparation that the manager goes into, in terms of not just games but training every single day and what we want to get out of training which will be beneficial looking forward to the next Saturday for that specific game.
Miller also revealed his intense journey back to Scotland, with the former Scottish international only narrowing escaping Australia and spending two days in airports across the world trying to find a way home.
"So players like me and Joe Ledley, who was only across a matter of weeks, we were over there without our families so the thought of getting stuck over there for 3,4,5 months was stressful.
"I was at the airport for two days, trying to get on any flight I could so I was fortunate enough to get one on the Wednesday night."