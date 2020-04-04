Miller knows a thing or two about clubs in precarious situations, with the long-term Rangers striking legend witnessing the decline of his former club.

He said that when he arrived at the Jets the club was rife with internal issues, however the arrival of former Vancouver Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson turned the club around and the Jets were one of the league's strongest performing clubs before the A-League's suspension.

"The team were at rock bottom to be honest: they looked like a team lacking a bit of luck and a bit of confidence so it was up to us to try and lift it up," he said.

"I like to think that I’m in preparation to be a manager in the future, hopefully. I’m really enjoying the role at the moment, and learning every single day.

"The preparation that the manager goes into, in terms of not just games but training every single day and what we want to get out of training which will be beneficial looking forward to the next Saturday for that specific game.

"The detail is excellent it’s everything I want to be involved in."

Miller also revealed his intense journey back to Scotland, with the former Scottish international only narrowing escaping Australia and spending two days in airports across the world trying to find a way home.

"Our last game was last Monday and once that game was finished it had been decided that the A League would be suspended," he said.

"We had an inkling that was going to happen so myself and the manager and UK-based players throughout the league had made plans to try and get home.