Tete Yengi has joined the Ipswich Town on a free transfer from the Newcastle Jets. The club have confirmed that the deal is for one year with the option fo a further 12 month extension.

He has been in Ipswich for two weeks now. The youngster was named as a substitute to the U23 side's match against Bristol City on Monday, September 27. That side is currently being managed by former English international Kieron Dyer.

A versatile attacker who can play striker, deeper behind the nine or on the wing, Yengi started his football evolution with the Adelaide Comets' youth sides. He then joined Newcastle Jets last December.

Yengi made his A-League debut in December 2020 for Newcastle, coming off the bench in their loss to the Central Coast Mariners. He would make eight further appearances as a substitute for the Jets in the 2020-21 season.

By joining Ipswich, Yengi will become the second Australian in the squad. Scottish-born Aussie Cameron Burgess is also currently playing with Ipswich Town, having joined the side from League One opposition Accrington at the beginning of the season.

The 25-year old centre back has started and remained on the pitch in all games for the Tractor Boys since joining Ipswich.

Burgess has represented the Young Socceroos and the Olyroos at the international level. He did spend some time in Australia, playing as a youth player for Western Australian side ECU Joondalup.

He has played the totality of his senior football in the England, with the exception of some time on loan with Scottish side Ross County in 2015.

Ipswich currently sit 21st in the ladder, out of 24 teams in League One, having one win, four draws and three losses this season. They next meet Doncaster on September 28 for their match day 10 of 46.