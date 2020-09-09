Newcastle Jets have lost their star Panamanian striker, Abdiel Arroyo, with the strong forward signing for Maccabi Petah Tikva in the Israeli Premier League.
The 49-cap, seven goal Panamanian striker joined the Jets after playing a significant role in Panama's 2018 World Cup campaign.
The 26-year-old then made 17 A-League appearances for Newcastle but could only manage two goals, plus an FFA Cup strike.
'Pistolerito' joins the Israeli minnows, who were only promoted last season, on a one year contract.
