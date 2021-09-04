New Jets boss Arthur Papas has wasted little time in overhauling his squad, with McDonald Jones Stadium a hive of activity with 11 new signings arriving and 17 players departing.

Newcastle have recruited foreigners Beka Mikeltadze, Oliver Boumal and Daniel Penha, as well as the likes of Matt Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Riley Warland and Dane Ingham. Leaving the club has been Nigel Boogard, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Roy O’Donovan, and Matt Millar among others.

The Jets currently have 21 players on their books, including two scholarship players, and have been linked with negotiations with Greek winger Savvas Siatravanis.

Executive chairman Shane Mattiske says the club’s recruitment is “almost” complete.

“We’re in the final stages, so we’re almost complete,” Mattiske told FTBL.

“It has been a massive job and Arthur’s been very involved.

“Also with Huss, and Arthur Diles, who have come in as part of the new football structure, they’ve been able to contribute strongly in terms of knowledge of some of this talent. And options, and that’s been a great advantage to us.”

Newcastle endured a difficult season in 2020-2021, after former owner Martin Lee was stripped of the license at the end of last year.

The Jets are currently owned by a consortium of other A-League clubs and Mattiske believes the club is now on the right path.

“The focus has really been to bring stability to the club and then to drive into growth. And to drive into performance as well,” he said.

“We know where we are right now, we’re in a good position in terms of performance for this coming season and we’re creating a philosophy off the back of what Arthur’s bought but also off the back of some broader work that’s being down across the football department, in affect building a philosophy that drives all the way through our academy structures, into the youth team and W-League team as well.

“We’re building a legacy now around the way we want to play. The football side of things is in good shape and from a business point of view we are now laying out growth plans.

“We’ve invested in systems, we’ve invested in people and we’re confident that the club is going to be a much stronger business and we’re pushing hard now on membership and corporate partnerships.

“We’re investing in our community programs, we’re connecting back into our communities in a more real way. They’re pillars that are the foundation of this club moving forward.”