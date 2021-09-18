Weir joins the club from National Premier League Victoria side Hume City FC. While with City the twenty four year old won consecutive Goalkeeper of the Year awards. He had previously played with National Premier League Queensland side the Brisbane Strikers.

It will be the 6 foot 5 shot stopper's first season in the A-League. To get the starting spot he will have to fight it out with Jack Duncan. Duncan is returning veteran, having first played with Newcastle in 2011 and subsequently returned to the Jets on two separate occasions including last season.

Weir may also get competition from young goalkeeper Noah James. James has been with the Jets organization since 2016 and has played in the NPL Northern New South Wales. The young Australian, who has represented his country at the junior level, has returned to the Jets after being on loan.

Last season the competition for the starting goalkeeping spot was between Duncan and Lewis Italiano. Duncan re-committed to the team while Italiano was mutually released from his contract during the offseason.

Jonny Koutroumbis, Connor O'Toole, Joe Champness and James Donachie also mutually released from Newcastle. Ali Abbas, Roy O'Donavan, Matt Millar and Jack Simmons did not re-sign with the Jets.

Luka Prso, Ramy Najjarine, Liridon Krasniqi and Syanrian Abimanyu all returned to their clubs after the completion of their loan deals with the Jets. Long time A-League and Newcastle Jets player Nigel Boogaard announced his retirement.

To make up for the departures Newcastle have signed defenders Dylan Murnane (2021-22), Jordan Elsey (2021-23), Riley Warland (2021-23) and Matthew Jurman (2021-23), midfielder Kosta Grozos (2021-22), attackers Savvas Siatravanis (2021-22), Olivier Boumal (2021-22) and Beka Mikeltadze (2021-23) as well as utilities Dane Ingham (2021-23) and Mohamed Al-Taay (2021-22).

Midfielder Jordan O'Doherty extended his contract for the upcoming season. Fellow midfielders Samuel Silvera and Daniel Penha have both joined the club on loan.

Defender Jason Hofffman, midfielders Ben Kantarovski, Kosta Patratos and Angus Turgate and forwards Lucas Mauragis, Valentino Yuel, Archie Goodwin and Black Archbold are also all contracted for the upcoming season.