Newcastle, 10th before round 21, move to 18 points with their upset 2-1 win over the second-placed Glory (30 points) on Saturday night at McDonald Jones Stadium.

The Jets' winner came in the 74th minute when Bobby Burns' cross found O'Donovan for the crucial touch at point-blank range.

New signing and substitute Bernie Ibini played a part in the goal on his debut, deflecting the cross into O'Donovan's path. The VAR checked for offside on O'Donovan but gave the all-clear. It was O'Donovan's second goal for Newcastle since his mid-season return from Brisbane.

Goalkeeper Lewis Italiano was the hero for Newcastle in stoppage time, diving to stop a header from Bruno Fornaroli.

It was deserved finish for Newcastle, who had the better of chances in the second half.

Veteran defender Topor-Stanley put Newcastle ahead in the 12th minute with a 30-metre thunderbolt into the top-right corner of goal after Steve Ugarkovic's blocked shot fell to him.

The stunner was Topor-Stanley's third goal of the season and 11th of his 311-game A-League career.

Perth equalised in the 29th minute thanks to VAR. A sliding Jets captain Nigel Boogaard had handballed a Joel Chianese ball across goal in the 26th minute, but play went on before the incident was reviewed amid appeals from the Glory.

The penalty was awarded and Neil Kilkenny converted.