The Matildas will head into the Women's World Cup knockout phase confident a new-found maturity has them placed to go deep into their home tournament - and maybe even win it.

Australia booked top spot in Group B, and their ticket to the round of 16, with a thumping, mature and comprehensive 4-0 win over Olympic champions Canada at Melbourne's AAMI Park on Monday night.

The Matildas returned to Brisbane on Tuesday to prepare to play the team who finish second in Group D - most likely Denmark or China - in Sydney on August 7.

Group leaders England (six points) play third-placed China (three) on Tuesday, while Denmark (three) take on Haiti (zero).

The manner in which the Matildas knocked out Canada - minus Sam Kerr, but with patience and a hard-nosed determination - has them believing they can go on and do anything.

When asked about Australia's tournament target, midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross nonchalantly said: "To win the World Cup.

"That's our main focus - to win the World Cup.

"But for now we'll just take it one game at a time."

Winger Cortnee Vine added: "If we play the football we've been playing, we can go all the way."

If Australia can carry the belief from Monday night's performance forward, there's reason to believe.

"There was a fire in everyone's eyes and I just knew everyone was out there to do everything they could to win at all costs," stand-in skipper Steph Catley told reporters.

"It was a mature performance. (Canada) had a lot of the ball. They're an incredible team. They defend well, they keep the ball, they create chances.

"So the way we defended together, and the way that we countered that, was mature.

"At times in the past, we've let moments like that get the better of us. It shows we've come a long way and we're ready for a tournament like this."

Defender Ellie Carpenter said the backs-to-the-wall nature of the Canada clash inspired the Matildas' victory.

"But we need this every match now and we're not going to get too far ahead of ourselves," she said.

"We need to reproduce that performance - because if we play like that, we can beat anyone."

In pulling through, the Matildas delivered the perfect response to criticism of coach Tony Gustavsson.

He insisted his charges could deliver without their backs to the wall, but admitted the team's "never-say-die" attitude will help in the knockouts.

"Just the fact that it is must-win all the way through helps this team, because it means the pressure will be on every single game," Gustavsson said.

Australia will take heart from their attack functioning brilliantly without Kerr, who gets another week to recover from her calf injury.

Hayley Raso, Mary Fowler, Emily van Egmond and Caitlin Foord worked seamlessly as a front four.

"Having that belief as a team (to be without) in my opinion the best striker in the world, which Sam is, and still go out and play the fluid football we did against the Olympic champions and score four goals, is very impressive," Gustavsson said.