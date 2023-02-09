Following Socceroos skipper Ryan’s footsteps at Central Coast Mariners, Pavlesic, 17, will jet to Germany after completing U-17s international duty for Australia at this month’s Antalya Youth Cup in Turkey.

Pavlesic, whose older brother Adam made his senior A-League debut between the sticks for Sydney FC in the derby against Western Sydney Wanderers last season, will spend two weeks with the Bundesliga leaders before moving onto to Bayer Leverkusen, with an offer to trial at Dutch giants Ajax also on the table.

in reference to the high regard the former Wanderers junior is held in, Joeys coach Brad Maloney likened Pavlesic to a young Ryan on handing him the armband before last October’s Asian Cup qualifiers in Shepparton.

“This is deserved acknowledgement for Anthony, who reminds me a lot of Mat Ryan in the way he goes about his business,” Maloney said at the time.

“He leads by example both on and off the ground, and during our pre-tournament camp in Melbourne set the standard for others to follow in terms of attitude and aptitude.”

Having just turned 17, Pavlesic is third in the pecking order at the Mariners - whom he joined on a scholarship deal six months ago - and already stands a commanding 190cm.

He will be in action tomorrow in Turkey against the Czech Republic for the Joeys, with further games against Morocco and Uzbekistan to come for Maloney's side.