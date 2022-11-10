Derby matches don't shape much sweeter than against a team you tasted glory with, so for Milos Ninkovic Saturday's all-Sydney A-League Men affair couldn't get any bigger.

The Serbian midfielder will don the red and black instead of sky blue at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night when his Wanderers enter the cauldron against cross-town rivals Sydney FC.

Both clubs are hunting for their own targets before the World Cup break - Western Sydney looking to hold on to second place on the ladder while Sydney FC hoping to maintain their spot in the top six.

But for Ninkovic it's about representing his new club on the biggest stage and turning the success he had with his former club against them.

"I spent seven years here, I won six trophies and I still think that I deserve maybe a little bit more respect," he told reporters on Thursday.

"Fans - they're going to react how they react. But I'm here to help my teammates."

Not even bitter reaction from ex-supporters can phase the 37-year-old who said his legacy is not tainted even with the controversial switch.

What matters is performing for an expected sold-out crowd and getting a result that's vital before the break.

Former coach Steve Corica, whom Ninkovic disagreed with in former contract negotiations, said his legacy at the Sky Blues is intact but he's public enemy number one.

"We have to treat him that way," Corica said.

"Everyone's talking about Ninko but for us it's important that we pick up the three points. We're at home, we want to put on a good performance in front of our home crowd.

"It's going to be hostile for Ninko. The fans loved him but he is the enemy now. He's wearing red and black and it's a derby, the fans are passionate about the club and what we want to achieve and they've got the same from their end."