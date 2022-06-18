Serbian playmaker Ninkovic, 37, has been unable to agree terms on a new deal with the Sky Blues, though last-ditch negotiations over a new short-term A-League contract are ongoing.

RUDAN TARGETS TALENTED TRIO

Western Sydney Wanderers are on the trail of Milos Ninkovic, Roy Krishna and Oliver Bozanic for next season.

Coach Mark Rudan believes the trio will help turn the habitually under-achieving club back into a force again.

Wanderers have missed the finals for the past five seasons and are desperate to return to former glories.

Midfielder Bozanic, 33, out the door at Central Coast, is also on Rudan's radar as he pursues fresh impetus to lift the club from the doldrums of 10th spot on the ladder last season - the fifth successive year they’ve missed the play-offs.

The Sky Blues released a statement earlier this month declaring that their desire to keep their inspirational Serbian import, after Ninkovic stated in an Instagram video he was exiting the club after seven years and 179 A-League Men appearances.

Ninkovic said, in part: “This is not the way I want to finish but I didn’t have any choice. I’m sure each of you would do the same in my position,” he said.

Currently holidaying in Europe, he subsequently later softened the message to say he’d do “what’s best” for his family.

Fellow veteran Krishna, 34, has been plying his trade in the Indian Super League with ATK Mohun Bagan over the past three years, scoring 36 goals in 71 appearances for the merged entity and picking up 18 assists and a league title on the way to becoming the competition’s fourth highest all-time scorer.

The Fijian international striker, who has also attracted interest from East Bengal, has been looking for an A-League return, and it’s understood Wanderers are close to ratifying a deal.

Following the departures of Steven Ugarkovic, Bernie Ibini, Dimi Petratos, Tomer Hemed, Tomas Mejias, Ziggy Gordon, Keijiro Ogawa and Thomas Aquilina, Academy graduate Tass Mourdoukoutas on Thursday joined the exodus.

â€œTo the members and fans. I felt truly loved and respected by many, in football and in life, and not everyone has that privilege so for that I thank you.â€



We have tonight bid farewell to @tasskoutas1: https://t.co/qtBxwmGdlH #WSW pic.twitter.com/Gz5l6SdhqY — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) June 16, 2022

Mourdoukoutas, 23, joined the Red & Black back in 2017, made 40 appearances over five seasons and is expected to heading to the US.

New arrivals include Socceroos keeper Lawrence Thomas, Zac Sapsford, Olyroos striker Kusini Yengi and Calem Nieuwenhof.

