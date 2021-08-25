The A-League's record goalscorer, Besart Berisha, is set to quit Australia and head back to Europe to find a new club.

Berisha left Western United in July after his two-year deal with the expansion outfit expired.

The 36-year-old had been linked to a return to Melbourne Victory but with no deal forthcoming, Berisha says he has made the decision to leave Australia to continue his career.

"I am 36 but I feel I can still perform for another season ... I was talking to clubs, a lot of back and forth, but in the end nothing has happened so I have to think of my future," Berisha told The Age.

"There is an opportunity overseas and if it can be done I really want to do it, to play my last season where it all started for me it would be special."

Arriving in Australia in 2011, Berisha spent three seasons at Brisbane Roar, scoring in both the 2012 and 2014 grand final triumphs.

He then moved to the Victory, finding the back of the net again in a grand final as his new club won the 2015 championship with a 3-0 win over Sydney FC.

Berisha won a fourth grand final with the Victory in 2018 before heading to Sanfrecce Hiroshima in Japan.

He returned to Australia for Western's inaugural A-League campaign in 2019, scoring 26 goals in 50 appearances.

Berisha exits the A-League with a total of 142 goals, 38 clear of nearest rival Jamie Maclaren on the all-time scoring list.

As well as his four A-League championships, Berisha won two premierships and the FFA Cup in 2015 with Victory.

The Kosovo-born striker has also earned two A-League golden boot awards and 16 caps for Albania and a solitary appearance for his homeland in 2017.