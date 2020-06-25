Dykes has been linked with moves to Rangers, Celtic and a host of English Championship goals.

But Livingston manager Gary Holt has poured cold water on an exit for the Aussie.

"There's been nothing concrete for Lyndon, or any of our players for that matter," Holt told the West Lothian Courier.

"Nobody has been in touch. We'll have to wait and see what happens but it's been a case of people putting two and two together and getting five."

Gold Coast product Dykes bagged 12 goals in 33 matches last season.