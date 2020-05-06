Matildas captain Sam Kerr says the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means the Australian national team won't receive a break from major tournaments until 2025.

Australia's top female footballers were due to have a break in 2021, with their normal tournament cycle - which includes the Asian Cup, World Cup and Olympics, along with qualifying matches and friendlies - originally finishing after Tokyo 2020.

But with the Olympics pushed back to next year, the Matildas face a constant cycle of major competitions and qualifying tournaments, which will only conclude after Paris 2024.

"This has put a real spanner in the works," Kerr told Fox Sports.

"I don't know when I'll be able to come home, I don't know when I'll get my next 'off' year.

"Because now, when you think about it, (there's) next year's Olympics, then Asian Cup, then World Cup, then Olympics again. So the next 'off' year for the Matildas is five years away now when it was only one year.

"So there's no room for injury now, which is stressful, there's no room for time off, there's no room for girls in our team getting pregnant now - and that's a thing in women's football."

The Matildas qualified for Tokyo 2021 through a two-legged play-off win over Vietnam in March.

After the Olympics, they will head to India for the 2022 Women's Asian Cup, which doubles as the AFC's World Cup qualifying tournament.

Australia is in contention to host the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Kerr is currently locked down in London, where she plays for English powerhouse Chelsea.

"I try not to think too far ahead because I had kind of my whole life planned out for the next year," Kerr said.

"You've done a four-year gap of work, work, work every year and now it's five more years (until a break).

"I know people will say 'oh you're not playing a major tournament this year' but it's not a break because we're in this isolation and lockdown."