The KNVB has decided to cancel the season with no promotion or relegation this year.

That means Bouman's club, SC Cambuur, who were top in the second division and poised to rejoin the top flight, will not go up.

"It's really tough," Bouman told FTBL.

"All the boys are crushed and no one can really believe it. There are a couple of interviews and clips from the technical staff online and they are also amazed by the decision.

"So much had work had been put in throughout the season and at the end you get nothing."

Bouman joined Cambuur from Groningen last year. The midfielder is now out of contract and on the hunt for a new club.

"Because of the Coronavirus a lot of clubs aren't really looking to next season just quite yet," he said.

"We've tried throwing my name out a bit in Australia. I'm looking for anywhere really, Netherlands, Europe, Australia etc just somewhere where I can make my next steps."

The 22-year-old returned to Sydney in March where the pandemic started and the season was stopped.

Bouman was also set to go to the Olympics this year, after helping the Australian Under-20s book a spot in Tokyo.

But that tournament has also been postponed because of the Coronavirus.

"It's definitely a bummer about the Olympics, but on the flip side it gives me some time to find a club and play matches before they select the definite team," he sid.