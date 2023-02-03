Already capped twice by Italy at U-21 level, the dual nationality 19-year-old has been on Australia’s radar since making his Serie B breakthrough last season.

Circati has started in Parma’s last two league games, taking his tally to nine matches so far this season, and he is an emerging talent Arnold doesn’t want to let slip his fingers.

The former Perth Glory junior is allowed one switch by FIFA, and aims to avoid any missteps and future regrets.

“I want to certain I make the correct decision and I don’t think there’s a rush - time is on my side,” Circati told FTBL.

“There has been contact with Australia, that was before the World Cup, and I know they’re keeping up with me and following me.

“It’s better to be wanted (by two nations). It’s a good problem to have, not a bad one.”

Though born in Australia, the Azzurri were the first to come calling, with Circati joined by fellow Aussie, Roma striker Cristian Volpato, in Italy’s youth set-up.

Just where his heart lies is still unclear.

“That’s what I need to find out,” he added. “You’re not able to play one game for Italy and one for Australia and then swap again.

“You only have one change and you want to make sure it’s at the right time and it’s the right choice.

“It’s not like you can change back - it’s like making a longterm investment in yourself.”

Circati took pride and satisfaction in Australia’s whirlwind World Cup run to the last 16 in Qatar, where they were ultimately beaten 2-1 by eventual winners Argentina.

“I watched every game and I’m proud of what the team achieved,” he said. “To see how a nation like Australia can compete against the very best was really pleasing.

“I’m very happy for the boys that travelled and the effect on aspiring kids who maybe weren’t into football but have now caught on because of the success at the World Cup.

“I think the Socceroos’ performances earned the country a lot of respect and we’re no longer seen as inferior to anyone else.”

Though Australia are looking strong at the back, where Harry Souttar and Kye Rowles are nailed on starters, Circati represents the next generation of talent.

In the short-term, the Olyroos presents a further option should he lean towards the green and gold.

Roommates with Volpato when in camp with Italy, Circati believes the former Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers junior is a player who could one day shine for the Socceroos.

“Cristian is a great player and if he does everything right he can all the way to the top,” he said. “We keep in touch and I think he has massive potential.

“We’ve spoken a bit about it(being able to play for both Italy and Australia). It’s something we have in common.

“Both our international call ups for Italy came at the same time last year, before either of us had been approached by Australia. Obviously it’s logistically easier when you play for Italy.

“Cristian agrees with me that you need to make the right ultimate choice - it’s not something you ever want to regret when you look back.”

Parma - once home to Socceroos greats Mark Bresciano and Vince Grella - are sitting in mid-table and looking to eventually rekindle past Serie A glories.

Circati is part of that project, as he works to maximize his potential in a tough division he likens to the English Championship.

“My goal is just to make progress and be better than yesterday,” he explained. “I don’t set goals on playing a certain amount of games, I just want to play as much as possible.

“This is a league where you can lose to anyone and beat anyone, anything can happen on a given day.

“It’s hugely competitive, a bit like the Championship. The table is tight from maybe 14th place to making the top four. “A run of wins can turn things inside out. As a young player this is the perfect place to develop. Every game is a stage to show others what you’re capable of.”