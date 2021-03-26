Melbourne City have won six A-League games in a row for the first time in their history, with English winger Craig Noone inspiring a 4-1 comeback victory over Western Sydney Wanderers.

Noone scored two goals and assisted another to help City leapfrog the Wanderers into second place and close within a point of leaders Central Coast.

"Nooney's been great not just today but pretty much the last couple of weeks so it's a credit (to) him," City coach Patrick Kisnorbo said.

"I'm just delighted for him that he got rewarded for his hard work today."

While City took the points, it was the Wanderers who opened the scoring against the run of play in the 21st minute at AAMI Park.

Mitch Duke looped a cross to the back post for Bernie Ibini, who jumped over Scott Jamieson to head home.

When Jamie Maclaren won a foul against Ziggy Gordon, Noone took the resultant free kick quickly, brilliantly lofting the ball over Daniel Margush from distance to level the scores in the 33rd minute.

In the wake of the goal, Kisnorbo and his Wanderers counterpart Carl Robinson, along with assistant Kenny Miller, had a fiery touchline showdown.

"I don't know what Craig Noone and the referee have agreed," Robinson said.

"I don't think you've seen a goal like that for many, many years in football because you're under the impression that you have to wait for the whistle or something like that.

"It's a wonderful finish, we should be switched on ... (but) I (also) don't think it's a free kick."

In the 52nd minute, Noone was in the thick of the action again, whipping a cross to the far post where a charging Andrew Nabbout chested home his first goal in City colours.

Three minutes later Nabbout returned the favour, slipping through a ball for Noone to fire City's third past Margush.

The Melbourne club went desperately close to a fourth shortly afterwards.

Nabbout crashed through Mark Natta, who hit the deck, with the ball spilling for Maclaren to charge forward and work it to Noone, who had one cross blocked but worked a second across goal for Luna to tap home - only for a VAR review to chalk it off for offside.

Natta had to be substituted off with concussion - and post-match Robinson lamented referee Alex King's decision not to stop play after the collision.

Robinson and Kisnorbo again traded barbs in the wake of the incident but both coaches later played down the scuffle.

It was to be only a matter of time, though, before a ruthless City made it four, with Maclaren slamming home his 12th goal of the season in added time to round out the rout.