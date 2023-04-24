Just six months after missing out on World Cup selection and subsequently undergoing groin surgery, the 23-year-old Toulouse technician is on the cusp on a Coup de France final against Nantes, and a likely Socceroos recall for June’s mooted home friendlies against Uruguay.

The promoted club sit 12th in Ligue 1 after a solid season back in the top division, with the previously luckless Genreau only breaking into the first team as a starter in recent weeks, off the back of a stop-start campaign which is suddenly heading skywards again in the city famed for its aeorspace industry.

The trajectory is pointing towards a fairy-tale finale at the Stade de France in Paris next Sunday.

The big question is whether he will retain his spot against Nantes, with the Paris-born four-time Socceroo all too aware that skipper Brecht Dejaegere is due back from injury and competing head to head with the former Melbourne City and Macarthur man for an attacking midfield spot as Toulouse seek to win the vaunted trophy for the first time in their history.

Genreau has started the last three matches - featuring in 16 all up for far this season for Les Violets.

Whatever the fates have in store, Genreau is simply relishing being one of a rare breed: Australians featuring regularly in the world’s top five leagues.

“I had the surgery (to resolve osteitis punishment) during the World Cup. It was troubling me for six months at the back end of last season, and leading up to the World Cup,” a revitalised Genreau told FTBL.

“When I wasn't picked (for Qatar) I thought it would be a good time to get the operation and get on top of the injury and then do the rehab.

“It was a really niggling injury and really painful leading up to the World Cup. I’m fully recovered now and feeling great - I feel like a completely different player.

“It was still really disappointing to miss out on the World Cup because I was still hopeful of going because at the time I was still playing and coming in off the bench for my club.

“But one bad thing happens for another good thing to follow. And the operation has allowed me to start fresh again.

“Everything happens for a reason and now I’m moving freely and to be starting in Ligue 1 after missing the World Cup. It's all part of my story now.”

Whether that tale casts Genreau as a leading protagonist against a Nantes side fighting for survival at the wrong end of the table is still in the ether.

“The captain who usually plays in my position is coming back from a little niggle, so we’ll see what the coach decides,” he added.

“I’m ready to start if I’m called on, it would be an amazing feeling. But whatever happens to be part of the squad and to be at the Stade de France will be something special.

“These are the games you dream of playing and I’ll be putting my hand up to say I’m ready.

“It’s a massive deal for the club. The last the club was in a cup final was in the 1950s, so this is huge.

“We’re proud to be there and the whole city has gone crazy. If win then there’s the Europa League to look forward to also.

“There’s a saying here that nobody remembers the runner up, so we’re going to Paris to win.

“There’s a big chance for us … Nantes are struggling at the moment in the league but they’re the cup holders and they have that experience of knowing what it takes to play a final and win a major trophy.

“For us, it’s our first time. It’s something new for us but it’s over 90 minutes and anything can happen. I’m sure it’ll be an amazing experience.

“My parents are over from Australia and will be there along with the many relatives who are living in France.”

Having made 34 appearances in his debut season in the land of his forebears as Toulouse surged to promotion, Genreau's initiation to Ligue 1 has been challenging in more ways than just his injury tribulations.

Yet, technically and tactically he’s kept growing.

“The way they play here it’s very technical here and it’s very interesting to be at this level competing with some of the world’s best teams and players," he said.

With the whiff of a Socceroos return also in his nostrils, this is prime time for Genreau.

“There’s a lot happening with the national team in the coming months and it’s always been my goal to get back in again,” he said.

“If I stay fit and keep playing against top quality opponents at club level then I’m hopeful the Socceroos will follow.

“There’s a lot ahead with the Asian Cup (in January) and a new World Cup cycle and I want to be part of all that.”