Sydney FC coach Steve Corica was left fuming after a gripping 1-0 loss to Macarthur in Sunday's A-League derby, claiming his side were unfairly reduced to 10 men.

The Sky Blues were punished at the end of the first half when Paulo Retre was red-carded for a studs-up challenge on Jake McGing.

It was the tipping point for Corica after Bulls Antony Golec and Mark Milligan escaped bookings for a deliberate hand ball and dangerous contact respectively in a physical first half.

When asked if Retre's red card was fair, Corica took aim at referee Alex King.

"No, but nothing's fair is it?" he said.

"We all make mistakes and I think the referee tonight probably made quite a few mistakes and in the end, the red card, I don't think so.

"His foot was high, yes, but it wasn't a nasty challenge at all."

For Corica, Retre's red card was hard to swallow given Golec wasn't booked for his handball but was later yellow carded for a challenge on Alex Baumjohann.

"If he got a yellow for that he would have been sent off tonight," Corica said.

"Like I said to the fourth official, yes, I think that's a yellow card. I'm not sure what game we're playing but it's football, not basketball."

A frustrated Corica went into the referee's book for a sideline blow up at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

But while the Sky Blues sank to their first back-to-back loss for the season, the Bulls made a statement in their bounce back from a 4-1 thumping by Western United last week.

Bulls striker Matt Derbyshire continued his prolific season with his seventh goal from 10 games when he tapped in a shot from Spaniard Markel Susaeta, who danced through confused defence to set up the lone goal in the 36 minute.

Despite a slew of shots from Kosta Barbarouses and Retre, the Sky Blues couldn't equalise.

League newcomers Macarthur now sit second on the A-League ladder after their fifth win of the season while powerhouse Sydney FC are in the bottom half.

"Now these players believe," said Bulls coach Ante Milicic.

"For us to come here and win, it showed us as a new club in the first season, to be competitive with the champions we take a lot from that because we have so much respect for not only the football side of Sydney FC, but their stability as a club."

The Sky Blues will get a chance to bounce back against Brisbane on Saturday, while the Bulls will travel to Gosford to face ladder leaders Central Coast on Monday week.