The FFA Cup has had to be flexible this year. After COVID-19 restrictions limited the capabilities of holding matches, the tournament was split into four zones for the Round of 32. At present, nearly all matches Zones North (QLD and NT) and West (SA and WA) have been held.

Rescheduled FFA Cup Games

Eight of the eleven Zone East and South matches now have dates for November.

The remaining three games are dependent on A-League playoffs and border restrictions.

Two Round of 16 matches already scheduled for later this month.

Eleven matches remained postponed in Zone East (NSW and ACT) and South (VIC and TAS). The rescheduled dates for the majority of those have now been announced. These Round of 32 match-ups are as follows:

DATE HOME AWAY VENUE Kick-Off (Local) Kick-Off (AEDT) Saturday, 6 November Mt Druitt Town Rangers FC (NSW) Wollongong Wolves FC (NSW) Popondetta Park, Emerton, NSW 7:00pm 7:00pm Wednesday, 10 November Hume City FC (VIC) Port Melbourne Sharks SC (VIC) ABD Stadium, Broadmeadows, VIC 7:30pm 7:30pm Wednesday, 10 November Broadmeadow Magic FC (NSW) Western Sydney Wanderers FC No.2 Sportsground, Newcastle West, NSW 7:30pm 7:30pm Friday, 12 November South Melbourne FC (VIC) Melbourne City FC Lakeside Stadium, Albert Park, VIC 7:30pm 7:30pm Saturday, 13 November* Blacktown City FC (NSW) Central Coast Mariners Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee, NSW 5:00pm 5:00pm Saturday, 13 November Newcastle Olympic FC (NSW) Macarthur FC No.2 Sportsground, Newcastle West, NSW 6:00pm 6:00pm Wednesday, 24 November Tigers FC (ACT) APIA Leichhardt (NSW) Viking Park, Wanniassa, ACT 7:30pm 7:30pm Wednesday, 24 November Sydney Olympic FC (NSW) Sydney FC Belmore Sports Ground, Belmore, NSW 7:30pm 7:30pm

*subject to travel restrictions easing between Greater Sydney and regional NSW.

The Round of 32 match between Avondale FC (VIC) v Devonport City Strikers (TAS) remains postponed due to current COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The two Round of 32 match ups between Adelaide City FC v Perth Glory/Melbourne Victory and Western United/Newcastle Jets v Wellington Phoenix will only be rescheduled after the A-League play-off matches have been played. Both play-off matches are still currently postponed.

Speaking of the postponed FFA Cup games last month, APL managing director and Sydney FC CEO Danny Townsend stated during a Sydney FC members talk on Facebook:

"We are in constant dialog with the FA who run that competition," said Mr Townsend.

"They remain committed to completing the FFA Cup this season. They have got a bit of an extended window with the AFC to have that competition complete by the new year in January.

"We will probably see that completed through mid-week fixtures in concert with the A-League, as and when we all get started."

The FFA Cup has tried to pursue this. Two Round of 16 matches from Zones North and West are currently scheduled.

Adelaide United meet Adelaide Olympic at Sunday, 17 October, 2021 at 3PM local (3:30PM AEDT) at Valo Sports Centre in Adelaide. A week later Brisbane Roar will face Lions FC will take place on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 3:30PM local (4:30PM AEDT) at North Ipswich Reserve.

A third Round of 16 match has also been drawn, with Gold Coast Knights facing the winner of the Adelaide City v Perth Glory/Melbourne Victory game.

All FFA Cups are available to watch live & free on 10 Play, with international viewers able to tune in via the My Football YouTube channel.