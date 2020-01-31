Adelaide United have lost James Troisi to injury and fellow midfielder Riley McGree is in doubt for their A-League game against Melbourne City,
Troisi will miss up to three weeks because of a thigh strain while McGree is battling a foot injury.
United coach Gertjan Verbeek says McGree is a "50-50" prospect to face City at Coopers Stadium.
