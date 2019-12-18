“I have had a fantastic three seasons with this club and I couldn’t be happier to be staying,” said Zullo, a 10-cap Socceroo and five-times trophy winner with the Sky Blues.

“It has been the most successful period of my career and I am sure there will be more silverware ahead, so that makes it a very easy decision to re-sign.

“It’s an extremely exciting club to be playing for with some exceptional players within the squad.

“Each season we are improving and continuing to do well and I’ve no doubt that things will go from strength to strength.”

Head Coach Steve Corica welcomed the re-signing and said it was a show of confidence in the direction of the club.

“Michael is an excellent player and a fantastic character to have in and around the club,” he said.

“I’m very pleased to have him back with us for another two years and I think it bodes well for future success that our long serving players are keen to re-sign.

“We’ve already secured Wilkinson, Ninkovic, now Zullo, plus some of the younger boys.

“It shows the culture and winning mentality that we’ve created at Sydney FC is second to none, that so many players are keen to stick around.”