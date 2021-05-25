Anyone who attended the stadium of NPL club Preston Lions, BT Connor Reserve, for the club’s match against Whittlesea Ranges on Friday March 21 is being asked to get COVID tested and isolate immediately.
Melbourne's latest COVID-19 outbreak has grown to five confirmed cases after one person who tested positive attended several exposure sites over the weekend.
One of these sites is the home ground of NPL3 club Preston Lions, who played Whittlesea Ranges last Friday. The Victorian government has listed the venue on its list of exposure sites and anyone who attended the match is required to get tested and isolate.
Futsal Brunswick is also on the list of exposure sites for Sunday March 23. Football Victoria confirmed earlier today that they're aware of the exposure and will release a statement shortly.
Preston Lions has encouraged anyone at the match to get tested via social media. More to come.
