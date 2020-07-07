The NSW government looks set to bail out the A-League season by delivering border closure exemptions to the three Victorian teams who failed to make it across the border on Monday night.

FFA is seeking an exemption from the NSW government for players and staff to travel interstate after Melbourne Victory, Melbourne City and Western United did not leave Victoria before the midnight Monday deadline for Melbourne residents.

The three clubs had originally planned to fly out on a charter plane on Tuesday - before the full Victoria-NSW border closure from midnight that night.

However, the league appeared to have been caught on the hop by the decision to close the border to Melbourne residents a day earlier.

Victory, City and United scrambled on Monday night, getting players and staff to the airport in a bid to fly to Canberra.

The players and staff boarded the plane, only for the flight to be cancelled due to poor visibility at Canberra Airport leaving them stranded on the tarmac.

United captain Alessandro Diamanti recorded the eventful night on Instagram - including footage of teammate Andrew Durante loading bags into a car and of players and staff sitting on the plane.

On Tuesday, NSW deputy premier John Barilaro indicated the government would work with FFA to help the Victorian clubs cross the border and into their NSW hub.

"You've heard me on the NRL and the importance of sport and I think we've got to work with the FFA, so I'll be reaching out to the FFA today and then see what they need," Barilaro said.

"But yeah of course, if we've got an opportunity to do so, let's bring them across the border, let's park them in the regions or here in the city and make sure they're part of the A-League that kicks off shortly.

"We'll work through it. I think there is a real opportunity to do it. The exemptions exist and we'll work with health officials as we've done previously with all the other codes."

Western United chief executive Chris Pehlivanis was optimistic of securing an exemption.

"The discussions have already started," Pehlivanis told AAP.

"Now in terms of timing, we're not sure - it could be quick, it could be a couple of days - but we're planning to be there (in NSW), subject to government."

Other professional football codes had made earlier moves to get their teams out of Victoria amid the state's coronavirus spike.

The 10 AFL clubs departed for NSW and Queensland across Sunday and Monday, NRL's Melbourne Storm have been out of Victoria for almost two weeks and Super Rugby's Melbourne Rebels moved to Canberra on June 26.

Meanwhile, Victoria's five Supercars teams hit the road late on Monday afternoon in a bid to cross the NSW border that night.

Victory and United are still scheduled to restart the A-League season on July 16, with United to face City on July 20, but A-League boss Greg O'Rourke said the fixture could be revised if required.