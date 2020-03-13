The Jets sit second last in the A-League, nine points behind sixth-placed Western United, with just seven games left.

Newcastle might need to win all of its remaining fixtures to crack the top six.

But Topor-Stanley says his team will give it a real crack.

"You can't give up," the defender said. "While it's still possible, you have to keep pushing and put your best foot forward. That's what winners do.

"It might not pay dividends immediately but it's what we're building towards in the long-term.

"The bye has given us time to work on things. We're ready for Adelaide."

The Jets knocked off Perth Glory in their last match, with Topor-Stanley scoring a wonder goal.

Asked if he would be playing more up front this weekend, the centre back replied: "Why not? I'm still revelling in it. It was a good goal but it was more important to get the win.

"It's a win. We can't get too far ahead of ourselves. To beat them at home is good for our mentality, but it should be what we're aiming for."

Newcastle face Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium on Sunday in what could the last game in front of fans this season after a government ban on non-essential crowds of more than 500 comes into effect on Monday.

Topor-Stanley won't be underestimating the Reds.

He added: "Adelaide have been a little bit inconsistent but they've certainly got players who can hurt you."