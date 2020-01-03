Adelaide United will need to overcome four years worth of history if they are to end Sydney FC's hot streak at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday night.

Not only are the Sky Blues on a nine-game winning streak at home, they have not lost to Adelaide since a 2-0 defeat in April 2016.

The seemingly unstoppable A-League champions are marching towards another trophy and have not lost a match at all since October, a 1-0 loss to Western Sydney Wanderers.

Sitting on top of the A-League ladder nine points clear of Melbourne City, Steve Corica's men have been buoyed by a 2-1 win over their closest rivals last weekend, playing with just 10 men from the 24th minute when Socceroo Rhyan Grant was red-carded.

Grant was given a two-match suspension on appeal on Friday, but Corica is confident the team can rally in his absence.

"They're all full of confidence," Corcia said on Friday.

"That win showed the great character we have in the team and the great discipline and structure that we believe in."

Adelaide are now fifth after consecutive losses to Central Coast and Western Sydney, and suffered a 3-2 loss to the Sky Blues in round one.

However, it's a scoreline that coach Gertjan Verbeek takes confidence out of.

"It's a challenge, they've a lot of points so they're a good team," Verbeek said on Friday.

"I think in the first game we played against them they've improved, I still believe we played a good game at that time.

"We were a little bit unlucky, we conceded from a set-piece with 10 men, so tomorrow I hope we play with 11 against 11 for the whole game and we'll see what the result is."

STATS THAT MATTER

* Sydney FC have scored 14 first-half goals this season, the most of any team and one of only two to have scored 10+ (Melbourne City, 11).

* Sydney FC are undefeated in their last 10 A-League matches against Adelaide United (W7, D3) and they haven't lost to them since April 2016.

* Michael Jakobsen (Adelaide United) has made the most clearances (63) of any player in the 2019/20 A-League season, 18 more than Sydney FC's best Alex Wilkinson (45).