Official: A-League's Melbourne City sign EPL Aussie

A-League grand finalists Melbourne City have announced the signing of Premier League club Burnley's young Australian midfielder Aiden O'Neill.
O'Neill joins City after two seasons on loan in the A-League, first at Central Coast Mariners and most recently at Brisbane Roar.
O'Neill made three English Premier League appearances for Burnley as a defensive midfielder before he was loaned to the A-League, where he's also proven himself adept as a goalscorer and as a centreback at times.
Before the A-League, O'Neill has also played for Oldham Athletic and Fleetwood Town, as well as making several appearances for the Olyroos.
"We have been following Aiden’s career path closely and believe he is one of Australia’s best young midfield prospects and we’re very happy he has chosen to sign for our club on a three-year deal," City football director Michael Petrillo said.
“Aiden’s quality in the midfield as a player who is able to play as a defensive midfielder or in a more attacking role makes him an ideal, versatile player who will be able to fit straight into our City style of attacking football.”
O’Neill said he was exciting to join an attacking club.
“I’m excited to be joining Melbourne City and can’t wait to get started in October” O’Neill said.
“The Club plays an exciting and attacking style of football and I’m looking forward to pushing myself in an elite environment at the City Football Academy, in Melbourne. .
“Signing for the next three seasons shows my commitment to the Club and I’m ready to establish myself in one of the strongest midfields in the league.”