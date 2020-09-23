Josh Brillante is expected to join Tony Popovic at the Aussie coach's new Greek club Xanthi FC, while Craig Noone is also reported to be leaving the club.

“We’re pleased to have Nathaniel, Florin and Rostyn back at the Club next season as we continue to build a strong, stable squad that can win silverware,” City football director Michael Petrillo said.

“Nathaniel has been a part of our youth development pathway and senior squad for five years and we’re excited for him to remain with the Club as he continues to progress as a professional footballer.

“Florin and Rostyn showed last season that they are an important part of our team on and off the field and we’re looking forward to having their experience as part of our squad as we look to go one better in 2020/21.”

These re-signed three add to the trio of talented youngsters, Marco Tilio, Taras Gomulka and Matt Sutton, that City signed yesterday from rival clubs.

Atkinson is almost a new signing of sorts from Perth Glory after his deal to leave the club fell through due to border restrictions.