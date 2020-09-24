Nabbout joins City on a one-year deal after a deal taking the 2018 World Cup forward from Melbourne Victory to Perth Glory fell through, and the WA club terminated his contract.

Nabbout would have joined Perth were it not for border restrictions that prevented the striker from taking his family with him to WA.

However the stand-downs, public CBA feuds and other uncertainties that are enveloping some A-League clubs are seemingly not as large a problem at City, who have been by far the busiest A-League club of the off-season transfer window so far.

Nabbout joins Nathaniel Atkinson, who departed City for Glory but then returned to the club after his contract was also terminated, as well as a raft of A-League youngsters joining the club spearheaded by Aiden O'Neill. 

It was thought that Nabbout may return to Victory, however the Big V's impending rumoured signing of Belgium superstar Kevin Mirallas likely ruled out Nabbout's move, while current City winger Craig Noone is expected not to rejoin the club.

“We’re excited to be adding Andrew to our squad for the upcoming season as we continue to strengthen our team in our tilt towards silverware,” City football director Michael Petrillo said.

“Andrew has showed over his time in the A-League that he is an invaluable asset to any team with his pace, power and skill in the final third and will fit really into our City style of play under Patrick Kisnorbo.

“His attributes and experience will bring so much upside to the team in 2020/21.”

Nine-cap Socceroo Nabbout said he was pleased to be staying in Melbourne, after scoring eight goals in 22 league appearances for Victory last term in a difficult season for the club.

“I’m delighted to be joining Melbourne City for the upcoming season,” Nabbout said.

“City are an ambitious club who want to achieve the ultimate success and I want to be a part of that environment. The club have set the standard throughout the league with its style of play and I feel with that, I can play a major role for the team moving forward.

“I’m from Melbourne, my family are in Melbourne and to continue in this city with Melbourne City is special for me.”

