Although currently still in sixth spot with four wins from 13 games, Kurz has been under pressure since the start of the season over poor results and under-performing overseas signings.

A short statement from the club confirmed the sacking this morning: "The club would like to thank Marco and Filip for their service this season.



"Assistant Coach, Carlos Salvachua, has been promoted into the role as Head Coach for the remainder of the season."

the decision to axe the German was taken at a board meeting yesterday. Victory's 15 points – 19 behind runaway league leaders Sydney FC – is their equal lowest, level with 2007-08 and 2011-12.

The 50 year old joined Victory on a two year deal when Adelaide United opted not to renew the former Fortuna Dusseldorf coach's contract after two seasons at Hindmarsh.

Kurz's last game in charge appears to have been the 3-2 defeat to Central Coast Mariners on Sunday where he was dismissed for arguing with the fourth official on the touchline after Victory conceded two stoppage-time penalties in the loss in Gosford.

Kurz's dismissal comes less than a week before the Victory play their Asian Champions League playoff at home against Bali United on Tuesday.

A win in that qualifier would send them to Japan to face Kashima Antlers on January 28.

A former Bundesliga player with stints at Borussia Dortmund and Schalke during the 1990s, Kurz managed several clubs in Germany before being appointed Adelaide boss in 2017.

He led the Reds to two successive FFA Cup finals, winning the trophy in 2018, but left them at the end of last season when his contract was not renewed.

Kurz's brief time in charge is not the shortest time at the helm for a Victory coach.

Northern Irishman Jim Magilton lasted just 12 games in 2012 campaign, winning just two matches while Mehmet Durakovic was in the seat for just 14 matches that same season.

Kurz is the second A-League coach to be sacked this season after bottom-placed Newcastle Jets axed Ernie Merrick.