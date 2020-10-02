Wales made over 50 league appearances for City before announcing his departure a few weeks ago, and played in the club's Grand Final loss to Sydney FC.

He's also a four-cap Olyroo and set to be a key part of Graham Arnold's plans for Tokyo 2021.

“I’m really excited to join Western United,” Wales said. “They played some really good football last year and I think getting to a semi-final in their first season was pretty amazing.

“I can’t wait to get started and to meet my teammates and coaching staff.”

Western's GM of Football Ante Kovacevic said Wales has been impressive during his career in the league and at international level.

“We’re excited to have Lachie joining us at Western United,” Kovacevic said.

“Lachie’s solid experience in the A-League and international representation will be a welcome addition to the squad. His drive, energy and intensity in the final third will provide our team another exciting attacking option.

“We’re looking forward to Lachie joining us for pre-season, working hard and building towards our second season.”

Wales becomes the first addition to United’s squad ahead of the 2020/21 A-League season.