The New Year was explosively launched in London with fireworks on the Thames but for the capital's two faltering soccer giants 2023 has started with a damp squib.

Tottenham were booed off after losing 2-0 at home to mid-table Aston Villa while Chelsea were held at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

The results left both outside the top four Champions League qualifying places and well adrift of league-leading rivals Arsenal.

Spurs are fifth, 13 points behind their title-chasing north London neighbours and two behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

Chelsea are five points further behind, in eighth place below their modest neighbours Fulham, home to young Aussie Georgios Okkas.

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte blamed his team's third home defeat in five on a lack of squad investment, despite adding Richarlison, Clement Lenglet, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma to a squad that came fourth last season.

"I know what is the reality because I am the coach," he said.

"You have to know that there are clubs who can invest PS200m ($A350m) or PS300m ($A530m). I believe in these players, but don't ask me for things I cannot promise you."

"In the summer people talked about Tottenham as title contenders but in my experience it was a bit crazy to read this."

The fans appear to blame the board, not Conte, as there were chants directed at chairman Daniel Levy after Villa's win, earned via second half goals from Emiliano Buendia and Douglas Luiz.

In Sunday's second match Chelsea dominated the early exchanges at the City Ground and took the lead after 16 minutes. Raheem Sterling reacted quickest to a rebound off the bar from Willy Boly's attempted clearance.

But Forest raised their tempo and deserved their well-taken equaliser through Serge Aurier just after the hour-mark.

"We were the better team for me over the course of the game," said Forest boss Steve Cooper. "A point is the least we deserve."

Forest remain in the bottom three, but only on goal difference. Their victory was soured by reports of homophobic chanting by the home fans which the club are investigating.

Chelsea have now won 15 points in 10 Premier League games since Graham Potter moved from Brighton to take over as manager.

"Our overall performance wasn't good," said Potter. "We have to be honest and try to improve.

"It's a performance we're not happy with. We are disappointed. We need to be more consistent."