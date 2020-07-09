Holmes spent six years with Premier League club Bournemouth before joing Ebbsfleet in 2019. The Fleet play in the fifth division of English football.

The 23-year-old said he had offers to return home to Australia, but has decided to stay in the UK.

"I had a few offers elsewhere, here in England and back home in Australia," he told the club website.

"But all things considered, for me it’s been a case of believing in the process here and what we actually want to do next season. Whether that be in the National League or the South, I believe in what’s in place at Ebbsfleet and I’m delighted to be signed for another season.

"Last year was a strange season, a strange situation in that I’ve never really been part of a club to play for two different managers in a short space of time.

"Being at Bournemouth for six years we had the one manager for the whole time I was there so everything has been a learning curve and with a new manager and new squad this coming season, it’s another chance to learn even more.

"I had to earn my place back last season and that was a different thing for me too but it’s all part of the experience. I believe in what we, the club and manager, want to do next season, be that in the National League or the South.

"What’s in place for the new season, it is something to believe in here and I’m delighted to sign. We don’t know exactly the situation for next year, but if we do have to do it the hard way, I want to be part of the resurgence that brings the club back.

"The fans have been great with me and I want to repay that."

Holmes has represented Australia at both Under-20 and Under-23 level, and was part of the Olyroos squad that qualified for the Tokyo Games.

He is hopeful of playing in the rescheduled Olympics in 2021.

"It was so gutting after the euphoric moment of qualifying for the Olympics, and then to see them postponed was surreal. It’s never, ever happened," the keeper said.

"But thank God, the Olympic Committee have extended the group to an under 24 tournament, so all of us in the national squad will still be eligible to qualify and play in Tokyo in 2021.

"So now there’ll just be a couple of friendlies to get the squad familiar with one another and then we can hopefully be competitive at Tokyo but that’s for next summer, hopefully we have a full National League season ahead now."